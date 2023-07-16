An Australian man, Tim Shaddock has been rescued after being stranded at sea with his dog for two months. They both survived by eating raw fish and drinking rain water. Video / 9 NEWS

A Sydney man and his dog Bella were discovered by a tuna trawler off the coast of Mexico after drifting around the Pacific Ocean for two months.

The crew filmed the moment they came across Tim Shaddock and his dog, who survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater.

Footage of the rescue shows a very gaunt Shaddock saying he only had “fishing gear, survival gear” aboard the catamaran, according to news.com.au.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued after two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean. Photo / Nine News

Shaddock had set sail from Mexico in April heading towards French Polynesia, but after a few weeks, a storm struck, destroying electricity on the catamaran.

Once onboard the trawler, Shaddock explained he had experienced a “very difficult ordeal at sea”.

Tim Shaddock and his dog were spotted by a tuna trawler off the coast of Mexico. Photo / Nine News

“I’m just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea and have not had enough food for a long time,” said news.com.au.

Tim Shaddock survived on raw fish and rain water for two months. Photos / Nine News

Doctors say that even after a long time at sea, Shaddock did not suffer from any major illness or injury, and avoided sunburn by hiding under a canopy.

“I have very good medicine and I’m being looked after very well,” Shaddock said.

A specialist doctor helping with Shaddock’s recovery told Nine News he likens the whole ordeal to the movie Castaway. Once in Mexico, he will receive more medical treatment.







