Australian police say there are some indications the crime scene south of Brisbane may have been manipulated. Photo / 123RF

A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead on a property south of Brisbane with reports she had been run over by a tractor.

The 44-year-old man had called emergency services and reported his wife was dead after an accident, Detective Inspector Chris Knight said.

Queensland Ambulance Service said on Thursday that the 41-year-old woman had been found dead on the property at Woodhill, after an incident involving farm machinery.

Knight said it was a confronting scene for first responders.

A sedan and a tractor-slasher have been seized for forensic examination.

Police say there are some indications the crime scene may have been manipulated.

“There were some observations that our investigators made on our initial triage of the scene that gave us concerns,” Knight said.

The man has been charged with one count each of murder (domestic violence) and interfering with a corpse.

Knight said if there is any history of domestic violence between the pair it will be part of the investigation.

They have two teenage children who are being cared for by family from interstate.

“Our thoughts go out to them at the moment,” said Knight.

The man was refused police bail and was set to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police are continuing to scour the property for evidence but the heavy rain that hit southeast Queensland on Friday is hampering efforts.

Their search will also extend to several dams on the property, with police divers brought in to bolster the investigation.