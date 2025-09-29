Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Man accused in Charlie Kirk killing faces court as lawyers seek more time

AFP
2 mins to read

The man accused of shooting Charlie Kirk will face court again on October 30. Photo / Getty Images

The man accused of shooting Charlie Kirk will face court again on October 30. Photo / Getty Images

The man accused of killing right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk has appeared in a US court, where his lawyers asked for more time to deal with the mountains of evidence in the case.

Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus this month, sparking a wave of grief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save