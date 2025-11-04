“He really clearly answers the question why voters should want him to win.”

Yet Mamdani’s ideas for how to lower the economic burden on working-class and middle-class families - including through tax hikes on the wealthy and rent freezes - have generated a current of fear among other Democratic politicians and operatives.

They argue that what voters might find appealing in New York won’t carry Democrats to victories in the congressional Midterms next year or the presidential election in 2028.

“Over-reading a Mamdani election, assuming he wins, could be fatal for Democrats if they think the future of winning 270 electoral votes or 51 senators runs through Brooklyn,” said Kenneth Baer, the chief executive and founder of Crosscut Strategies and a longtime Democratic political adviser.

Polls have consistently shown Mamdani with a solid lead over former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a three-way match-up, which includes Republican Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the anti-crime group the Guardian Angels.

A Marist poll released last week showed Mamdani taking 48% of the vote to Cuomo’s 32%. Sliwa was third at 16%.

A Quinnipiac University survey the same week showed a 10-point lead for Mamdani, as well as a generational divide: voters under age 50 support Mamdani by wide margins, while those 50 and older support Cuomo, albeit by smaller margins.

Residential apartment buildings in the Chinatown neighbourhood of New York. Photo / Yuki Iwamura, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Nationally, today’s results could provide a muddled message for Democrats.

While Mamdani’s progressive campaign has given him a lead in New York, the candidates leading the polls in governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia - Representative Mikie Sherrill and former Representative Abigail Spanberger, respectively - come from the more centrist range of the Democratic spectrum.

One thing Mamdani’s critics and supporters agree on is that the assemblyman benefitted from a beleaguered opposition: firstly in formerly indicted Mayor Eric Adams, a once-rising Democratic star who has been plagued by scandals and dropped out of the race in September; and, secondly, in Cuomo, who left office in 2021 after several women accused him of sexual harassment. Cuomo denies the allegations.

“To draw the card of running against the two most disgraced figures of New York Democratic politics of the last 40 years” has only helped Mamdani, Baer said.

Some observers thought Mamdani’s repeated criticism of Israel would be a fatal weakness early in his campaign, given New York’s large Jewish population and his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalise the intifada”.

He later moderated some of that language, saying he would discourage use of the controversial phrase. He also campaigned with Jewish residents and visited a synagogue during the High Holy Days.

Still, a Quinnipiac poll showed Cuomo winning the majority of registered Jewish New Yorkers, with Mamdani getting just 16%.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo on October 23. Photo / Michael Nagle, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Mamdani’s candidacy has so far overcome opposition from a broad collection of New York’s most influential and wealthiest residents.

That includes billionaires Ronald Lauder and Bill Ackman, who supported political action committees opposing Mamdani.

Ackman’s spending and lengthy missives against Mamdani on social media prompted a retort from the candidate.

“He’s spending more money against me than I would even tax him,” Mamdani joked last month in an appearance on the Breakfast Club, an iHeartRadio show.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, endorsed Cuomo and has contributed to a PAC supporting his candidacy.

Many moderate Democrats are still treading carefully.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani while publicly maintaining her disagreements with him on some policy goals - especially an increase in the income tax that would have to run through the state capital in Albany.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, waited to endorse him until October 24, the day before early voting began in New York.

Jeffries, a Brooklyn native, said he had “principled disagreements” with Mamdani but believed the stakes for New York in the election are “existential”. But in an illustration of how Mamdani’s candidacy still divides Democrats, New York Senator Chuck Schumer - the most senior Jewish politician in the US - hasn’t been won over.

One national Democrat who embraced Mamdani quickly was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, another political lightening rod who doesn’t eschew the “socialist” label.

The two took part in an October campaign rally in Queens that included Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That leaves the most prominent Democrat who hasn’t publicly endorsed Mamdani: former President Barack Obama. Obama called the assemblyman after his primary victory in June and again on November 1, offering to be a sounding board for Mamdani if he’s victorious, the New York Times reported.

A construction site for the Gateway Programme Hudson Tunnel Project, which had funding frozen by the White House. Photo / Michael Nagle, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

The one certainty for Mamdani, if he wins, is that he’ll draw fire from the New Yorker in the White House: President Donald Trump.

Trump has called Mamdani a “Communist” and White House aides have warned against the dangers of his election.

Cuomo has amplified those attacks, suggesting New York - which already faces billions in infrastructure cuts and freezes under Trump - would be under even greater threat if Mamdani wins.

“Mamdani can kill New York City,” Cuomo said in an interview on SiriusXM last month, citing federal control over issues such as healthcare and housing.

Mamdani warned New Yorkers to brace for the possible deployment of National Guard troops by Trump.

But he also told Bloomberg News in September that he’d be willing to “work with the President and the Administration on anything that would benefit New Yorkers”.

So far his opponents’ warnings don’t appear to be breaking through.

One Democratic strategist said the party should be focusing on which components of Mamdani’s campaign are boosting him.

“The cable news crowd is missing the point,” said Yusef Robb, who has worked for three mayors of Los Angeles.

“It’s not about whether Democrats in municipal races should approach foreign affairs and cultural issues like Mr Mamdani.

“It’s whether they should be as clear, consistent and compassionate as he is when it comes to housing costs, grocery costs and commuting costs - and the answer is yes.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.