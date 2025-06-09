At least 15 people were killed when a bus carrying students smashed into a minivan in northern Malaysia today. Photo / AFP

At least 15 people were killed when a bus carrying university students smashed into a minivan in northern Malaysia on Monday, local rescue services said.

Thirteen victims died at the scene near the Thailand border, on the busy East-West Highway, while two died in hospital.

Thirty-one others were injured.

“The bus overturned and the minivan slid into a ditch,” the Perak state disaster management authority said.

“Some victims managed to get out on their own, some victims were thrown out while others were still [trapped] in the bus,” the statement added.