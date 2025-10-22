Advertisement
Mako Nishimura: From Japan’s rare female yakuza to mentor for ex-mobsters

Tomohiro Osaki
AFP·
4 mins to read

Retired yakuza Mako Nishimura sorts fallen leaves during a cleaning activity with right-wing group members at the Gifu Gokoku shrine in Gifu. Photo / Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

A missing fingertip offers a clue to Mako Nishimura’s criminal past as one of Japan’s few women yakuza.

Having clawed her way out of the underworld, she now spends her days helping other retired gangsters reintegrate into society.

The multi-billion-dollar yakuza organised crime network has long ruled over

