Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Major victory: US appeals court dismisses contempt finding against Trump admin in deportation case

AFP
3 mins to read

A US appeals court dismissed a contempt finding against Donald Trump's administration over deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members. Photo / Getty Images

A US appeals court dismissed a contempt finding against Donald Trump's administration over deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members. Photo / Getty Images

A US federal appeals court has dismissed a contempt finding against President Donald Trump’s administration over its summary deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

The 2-1 decision by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturns a ruling by a federal district judge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save