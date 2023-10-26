In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation. Photo / AP

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation. Photo / AP

WATCH LIVE:

Heavily armed police surrounded a home as they searched for a US Army reservist who authorities say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine.

The suspect, Robert Card, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, US authorities said at a news conference.

A military-style vehicle and a white van arrived as a helicopter hovered overhead and someone repeatedly yelled, “FBI! Open the door!”

Law enforcement officers depart a scene in an armored vehicle. Photo / AP

Several loud bangs were heard a short time later. Nearby, several police officers armed with rifles stood on alert in the back of a pickup truck.

“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air,” police shouted through a megaphone outside the home owned by suspect Robert Card’s relative near the town of Bowdoin.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents, including dozens of FBI agents, have been hunting for Card, a 40-year-old reservist with a history of mental health issues, since Wednesday night’s shootings at a bowling alley and a bar that sent panicked patrons scrambling under tables and behind bowling pins and gripped the entire state of Maine in fear.

A manhunt continues for a mass shooter. Photo / AP

Earlier: Death toll rises to 18 after mass shooting in Maine, suspect still at large

Authorities searched forests, waterways and small towns. Schools, doctor’s offices and grocery stores closed and people stayed behind locked doors in cities as far away as 80km from the scenes of yesterday’s shootings in Lewiston.

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff as condolences poured in from around the nation and at home, including from Maine native and author Stephen King, who called it “madness”. The attacks stunned a state of only 1.3 million people that has one of the country’s lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022.

This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who is suspected of killing at least 18 people in Maine. Photo / AP

Card underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically during training, a US official told The Associated Press.

Police said they have had no reported sightings of Card since the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 6km away. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the suspect walking into the bowling alley with a rifle raised to his shoulder.

A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service.

Eight murder warrants were issued for Card, 40, after authorities identified eight of the victims, police said. Ten more will likely be issued once the names of the rest of the dead are confirmed, said Maine State Police Col. William Ross.

The Daily Mail has reported the first victim named as 76-year-old Bob Violette, a retired mechanic who coached bowling to children in the community.

Three of the 13 people wounded in the shootings were in critical condition and five were hospitalised but stable, Central Maine Medical Center officials said.

The attack started at Sparetime, where a children’s bowling league was taking place. One bowler, who identified himself only as Brandon, said he heard about 10 shots, thinking the first was a balloon popping.

“I had my back turned to the door. And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon — he was holding a weapon — I just booked it,” he told AP.

Brandon said he scrambled down the length of the alley, sliding into the pin area and climbing up to hide in the machinery.

“I was putting on my bowling shoes when it started. I’ve been barefoot for five hours.”

Stretchers are lined up outside the emergency room at Central Maine Medical Centre following shootings in Lewiston, Maine. Photo / AP

Less than 15 minutes later, numerous 911 calls started coming in from Schemengees, which was offering 25 per cent discounts to customers who work in the bar or restaurant industry.

Patrick Poulin was supposed to be at the bowling centre with his 15-year-old son, who is in a league that was practising Wednesday. They stayed home, but he estimates there were probably several dozen young bowlers, ages 4 to 18, along with their parents, in the facility. Poulin’s brother was there, he said, and shepherded some of the children outside when the shooting began.

“He’s pretty shook up,” Poulin said. “And it’s just sinking in today, like, wow, I was very close to being there. And a lot of the people that got hurt, I know.”

Poulin said the shooting was especially personal to him because bowling has been part of his life since his parents took him along as a baby.

“It’s absolutely devastating, it really is. It’s scary. You go places, you expect to be safe,” he said. “The last thing I ever thought would happen at that place is what happened.”

A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification centre at Auburn Middle School after the shootings in Lewiston. Photo / AP

April Stevens lives in the same neighbourhood where one of the shootings took place. She turned on all her lights overnight and locked her doors. She knew someone killed at the bar and another person injured who needed surgery.

“I’m still working because I can work from home. My husband cancelled his jobs today to stay home with me. We’re praying for everyone,” Stevens said through tears.

Authorities launched a multistate search for Card on land and water. The Coast Guard sent out a patrol boat along the Kennebec River but after hours of searching, they found “nothing out of the ordinary”, said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Smith, who is in charge of the Coast Guard’s Boothbay Harbor Station.

Police officers stop to question a driver at a roadblock in Lisbon, Maine, during a manhunt for the suspect of yesterday's mass shootings. Photo / AP

Card’s car had been discovered by a boat launch near the Androscoggin River, which connects to the Kennebec, and Card’s 4.5-meter boat remains unaccounted for, Smith said. But he added that officials didn’t have any specific intelligence that Card might have escaped aboard his boat. “We’re just doing our due diligence.”

The Canada Border Services Agency issued an “armed and dangerous” alert to its officers stationed along the Canada-US border.

A bulletin sent to police across the country after the attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.

A US official said Card was training with the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in West Point, New York, when commanders became concerned about him.

State police took Card to the Keller Army Community Hospital at West Point for evaluation, according to the official, who was not authorised to publicly discuss the information and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

After the shooting, police, many armed with rifles, took up positions while the city descended into eerie quiet as people hunkered down at home. Photo / AP

Immediately after the shooting, police armed with rifles took positions around Lewiston, Maine’s second largest city, with a population of 37,000. The once overwhelmingly white mill community has become one of the most diverse cities in northern New England after a major influx of immigrants, mostly from Somalia, in recent years.

Schools 80km away in the town of Kennebunk closed as the search continued. Maine’s largest city, Portland, closed its public buildings.

In Bates College in Lewiston, students stayed in dorms with the blinds closed, said Diana Florence, whose son is a sophomore. She has a daughter who is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which was locked down twice last month for a shooting and a man with a gun.

“I could not believe it — that this is happening again. It’s happening to my son after it just happened to my daughter,” she said in a phone interview.

It’s the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

A shelter-in-place advisory was issued on the night of the shooting for Androscoggin County. That included the community of Lisbon, about 13km away, after a “vehicle of interest” was found there, authorities said. It was later extended to Bowdoin, which is in Sagadahoc County.

Yesterday’s death toll was staggering for a state that in 2022 had 29 homicides the entire year.

The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2023

Author Stephen King responded to the shootings in a pair of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder,” he wrote.

Maine doesn’t require permits to carry guns, and the state has a longstanding culture of gun ownership that is tied to its traditions of hunting and sport shooting.

Florence, of New York, said she and her son at Bates College spoke and texted late into the night, and that he was shaken up but okay. Meanwhile, she was left angry.

“I think this is about our laws, frankly. That we cannot seem to pass any sort of sensible gun laws or attack mental health in the way we should,” she said. “And our kids are paying the price. And even if they’re not killed or injured, the trauma that is going to linger long past the semester is palpable.”











