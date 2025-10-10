Advertisement
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A strong earthquake shakes part of southwestern China. Photo / 123RF

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck the Philippines and a tsunami alert has been issued.

The quake struck in the Mindanao region at a depth of 62 kilometres.

The Philippine Seismology Agency said a destructive tsunami “with life threatening wave heights” is expected.

Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for

