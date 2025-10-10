Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Philippines
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck the Philippines and a tsunami alert has been issued.
The quake struck in the Mindanao region at a depth of 62 kilometres.
The Philippine Seismology Agency said a destructive tsunami “with life threatening wave heights” is expected.
Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for
coasts located within 300km, an alert said.
This comes after a powerful earthquake struck the central Philippines on October 1.