A 6.3-magnitude quake struck northern Afghanistan overnight, shaking homes near Mazar-i-Sharif. Photo / Getty Images

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan overnight Sunday into Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, two months after a tremor in the impoverished nation’s east killed over 2200 people.

The overnight quake hit at a depth of 28 kilometres in Kholm, near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the USGS.

It was felt by AFP correspondents in the capital Kabul.

Local authorities broadcast emergency telephone numbers for people to call, but did not immediately report any deaths or injuries.

In Mazar-i-Sharif, many people ran into the street in the middle of the night, fearing their homes might collapse, an AFP correspondent observed.