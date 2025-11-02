Advertisement
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits northern Afghanistan: USGS

A 6.3-magnitude quake struck northern Afghanistan overnight, shaking homes near Mazar-i-Sharif. Photo / Getty Images

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan overnight Sunday into Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, two months after a tremor in the impoverished nation’s east killed over 2200 people.

The overnight quake hit at a depth of 28 kilometres in Kholm, near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, according to

