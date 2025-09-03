Advertisement
‘Maga summer, baby’: Inside the controversial DC party scene

By Jesús Rodríguez
Washington Post·
15 mins to read

Pro-Trump politico CJ Pearson, centre, poses with attendees of his “Cruel Kids Summer” party in July. Photo / Maxine Wallace, The Washington Post

“It’s a Maga summer, baby, let’s GO!”

CJ Pearson was perched atop a set of stairs, overlooking a crowd of hundreds, in a massive lofted apartment near H Street NE on a sweltering July afternoon.

He wore a bone-coloured suit from Suitsupply, looking like he was aboard a Biscayne

