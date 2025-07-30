US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican-Georgia) went further than any Republican lawmaker has previously in using the word “genocide” to describe Israel’s conduct. Photo / Getty Images

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican-Georgia) went further than any Republican lawmaker has previously in using the word “genocide” to describe Israel’s conduct. Photo / Getty Images

Unconditional support for Israel has long been an entry requirement in United States Republican politics, but that orthodoxy is being challenged by Donald Trump’s populist base - where invocations of the “special relationship” are falling on deaf ears.

Images of starvation and suffering in Gaza have given new impetus to a debate that has been simmering in Trump’s Maga movement over whether US involvement in the Middle East is consistent with the President’s “America First” platform.

Trump’s first significant break with Israel came on Tuesday, when he acknowledged that “real starvation” is happening in Gaza and vowed to set up food centres in the besieged enclave, which has been devastated by Israel’s war with Hamas.

Asked if he agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s denials of the Gaza hunger crisis, Trump said: “Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry”.

It was a notable retort and prompted commentators to speculate that unwavering US support for Israel might end up as just another conservative sacred cow slayed by Maga.