Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Maga lobbying firms in Washington are booming. This is where their money goes

Julian Mark, Federica Cocco
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Lobbying firms have spent more over the past year to get the attention of United States President Donald Trump. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

Lobbying firms have spent more over the past year to get the attention of United States President Donald Trump. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

For the first time, a firm that once employed Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Attorney-General Pam Bondi became the highest-paid lobbying shop in Washington DC so far this year, underscoring an intense demand for inroads into the United States President’s orbit.

Ballard Partners, founded by GOP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save