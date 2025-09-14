This screen grab of a handout video posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Madrid emergency services shows emergency services members working after an explosion in a bar in Madrid's Vallecas neighbourhood injured 21 people, three of them seriously, Spanish emergency services said. Photo / AFP

This screen grab of a handout video posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Madrid emergency services shows emergency services members working after an explosion in a bar in Madrid's Vallecas neighbourhood injured 21 people, three of them seriously, Spanish emergency services said. Photo / AFP

An explosion has gutted a bar in Madrid, injuring 25 people, three of them seriously, Spanish authorities said, while ruling out more victims being trapped under rubble.

Firefighters were clearing debris at the premises in the capital’s Vallecas neighbourhood, Madrid emergency services announced on social media, sharing footage of the bar’s partially collapsed ceiling and bricks strewn on the ground.

Doors had been ripped off their hinges, with shards of glass scattered on the road outside, while first responders whisked away a victim on a stretcher.

“We were at home and we felt the explosion, we ran out straight away ... it was absolute chaos, people in the middle trying to move cars,” witness Fernando Sanchez told public broadcaster RTVE from his home.

Fire engines, ambulances and police officers were swarming around the area and the authorities were preventing residents from venturing outside, Sanchez said.