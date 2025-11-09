Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, was released from prison in September. Photo / Moritz Frankenberg, POOL, AFP

The prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann could be allowed to leave Germany following a court decision.

Christian Brueckner, who was revealed as a suspect in the case in 2020 but never charged, was released from a German prison on September 17 after serving a sentence on separate rape charges.

An appeals court in Celle in northern Germany “partially overturned one of the conditions imposed on Mr Brueckner, according to which he had to establish his residence in Germany”, a court spokesperson confirmed to AFP on Sunday.

Following the partial reversal, the court “will have to rule again” on the issue of his residency, the spokesperson added.

The German tabloid Bild had first reported the decision on October 26 .