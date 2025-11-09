Advertisement
Madeleine McCann suspect could be allowed to leave Germany: Court

AFP
2 mins to read

Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, was released from prison in September. Photo / Moritz Frankenberg, POOL, AFP

The prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann could be allowed to leave Germany following a court decision.

Christian Brueckner, who was revealed as a suspect in the case in 2020 but never charged, was released from a German prison on September 17 after serving a sentence

