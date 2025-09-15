Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Madeleine McCann: Prime suspect Christian Bruckner refuses police interview ahead of release

Martin Evans
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Christian Brueckner, a convicted rapist, is set to get out of prison in his native Germany this week. Photo / Getty Images

Christian Brueckner, a convicted rapist, is set to get out of prison in his native Germany this week. Photo / Getty Images

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has refused to be interviewed by Scotland Yard detectives before his release.

Christian Brueckner, a convicted rapist, is set to get out of prison in his native Germany this week and could be allowed to leave the country with no restrictions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save