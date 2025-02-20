Advertisement
Home / World

Madeleine McCann disappearance: Fake Maddie Julia Wandelt arrested for ‘stalking’ McCann parents

Madeleine McCann. Photo / Supplied

A Polish woman who claims to be missing girl Madeleine McCann was arrested just moments after arriving in the UK.

Police swooped on “fake Maddie” Julia Wandelt at Bristol Airport, holding her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Maddie’s parents Gerry and Kate McCann, according to the MailOnline.

The 23-year-old, also known as Julia Wendell, had arrived from Poland and was due to meet a friend who lives in Cardiff. However, her trip was cut to an abrupt end when she was surrounded by officers.

“Last night [Wednesday 19 February] two women were arrested at Bristol Airport as part of an ongoing investigation,” Leicestershire Police told the Sun.

“A 23-year-old woman from Poland and a 60-year-old woman from Wales were arrested on suspicion of stalking involving serious alarm/distress.”

Julia Wendell believes she may be missing Madeleine McCann. Photo / Dr Fia Johansson / Handout
Maddie vanished while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz in Portugal 2007. The case has always remained a mystery.

Wandelt went public in 2023 claiming to be Maddie after creating an Instagram account with the name @IAmMadeleineMcCann, alleging she had DNA evidence to prove she was the missing girl.

The 23-year-old appeared on Dr. Phil claiming to have taken a DNA test that she alleges was examined by a specialist in America and linked her to Kate and Gerry.

Previous DNA tests have proven she is not Madeleine McCann. “She is absolutely 100% from Poland,” Wandelt’s advocate Dr Fia Johansson told Radar Online.

At the time, the McCanns were hurt by these false claims, with a spokesperson saying they would not comment and if there is anything to report it would come from Metropolitan Police.

Wandelt’s arrest comes after she “released” new “DNA” results earlier this month that Gerry and Kate McCann “refused” to participate in.

Julia Faustyna, who also goes by Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, has been claiming on Instagram and TikTok that she may be Madeleine McCann. Photo / Supplied
She claimed the results were submitted to a world expert, who compared them to the DNA at the crime scene where Maddie disappeared.

She alleged her “source” believes the evidence “strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Wandelt’s biological father”.

However, there is no evidence to suggest this is true.

