Madeleine McCann. Photo / Supplied

A Polish woman who claims to be missing girl Madeleine McCann was arrested just moments after arriving in the UK.

Police swooped on “fake Maddie” Julia Wandelt at Bristol Airport, holding her on suspicion of stalking and harassing Maddie’s parents Gerry and Kate McCann, according to the MailOnline.

The 23-year-old, also known as Julia Wendell, had arrived from Poland and was due to meet a friend who lives in Cardiff. However, her trip was cut to an abrupt end when she was surrounded by officers.

“Last night [Wednesday 19 February] two women were arrested at Bristol Airport as part of an ongoing investigation,” Leicestershire Police told the Sun.

“A 23-year-old woman from Poland and a 60-year-old woman from Wales were arrested on suspicion of stalking involving serious alarm/distress.”