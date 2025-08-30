Advertisement
Madeleine McCann case: Prime suspect Christian Brückner to be released soon

By Liz Perkins
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Prime suspect Christian Brückner is set to leave prison in Germany in a few weeks "because of the current legal situation". Photo / Getty Images

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case will be released from prison in a matter of weeks, according to the lead prosecutor investigating her disappearance.

Christian Brückner, who is serving a sentence for a rape conviction in northern Germany, is due to be released by September 17.

Hans Christian

