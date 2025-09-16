Hans Christian Wolters, the German prosecutor leading the investigation, has applied for conditions, such as an ankle monitor, to be attached to Brueckner’s release.

He also cited warnings from a psychiatric expert that Brueckner is highly likely to commit further sexual offences once freed.

The conditions would force Brueckner to inform authorities of his whereabouts and travel plans.

However, Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fülscher has said that if an ankle monitor were fitted it would become useless once he crossed the German border.

In an interview with RTL, a German broadcaster, Fülscher described the McCann investigation as “much ado about nothing” and claimed that the British press had made Brueckner a scapegoat.

“I consider the investigation into the Maddie case to be completely without substance. I haven’t seen anything yet that makes me doubt my client’s innocence.

“The British press did everything it could to paint a picture of a guilty defendant. In fact, once he crosses the German border, this ankle bracelet is virtually ineffective.”

Fülscher said that a plan is in place to “adequately protect” Brueckner’s privacy after his release on Wednesday.

In an earlier statement, the prosecutor’s office said Brueckner remained their sole suspect into Madeleine’s disappearance.

Police mug shot of rapist Christian Brueckner. Photo / Getty Images

During their five-year investigation into the German, nothing has emerged that exonerates him, they said.

“No exculpatory evidence, no alibi, no indication that he could not have been at the crime scene.”

Wolters admitted that they have no choice but to release him on Wednesday because of a lack of evidence and that there will be no further charges or an application for an arrest warrant made.

Brueckner, in an interview in June, admitted that he would probably flee to a country without an extradition treaty with Germany and go into hiding.

Scotland Yard disclosed this week that Brueckner had refused a request from detectives to interview him and that they were powerless to enforce it.

