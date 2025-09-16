Christian Brueckner, convicted rapist and suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, will be released from German prison. Photo / Getty Images
The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be freely allowed to leave Germany after his release from prison, his lawyer has claimed.
Christian Brueckner, a convicted rapist and paedophile, is due to be released from Sehnde prison, southeast of Hannover, on Wednesday after serving a seven-year sentencefor the rape of a 72-year-old woman in 2005.
German detectives believe Brueckner was responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance from Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3, 2007.
The 49-year-old, who was living 1.6km away from the hotel when Madeleine disappeared, has never been charged in connection with the case and has consistently denied his involvement.