Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Madeleine McCann case: Police dig near Praia da Luz, Portugal for new evidence

By Max Stephens
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann begin fresh searches close to the former Algarve, Portugal home of the prime suspect. Photo / AFP

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann begin fresh searches close to the former Algarve, Portugal home of the prime suspect. Photo / AFP

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have taken samples of potential evidence from abandoned houses near where she went missing 18 years ago.

A squad of half a dozen German and Portuguese police officers and firefighters used chainsaws, hedge trimmers and pickaxes to clear thick foliage and access several

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World