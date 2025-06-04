The full crew of around two dozen police officers, firefighters and detectives undertook the eight-hour search from 9am. They were joined by a pair of plain-clothed detectives.

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Photo / Getty Images

The search is expected to last for three more days and will encompass more than 20 privately owned plots of land to the east of the coastal town where the 3-year-old went missing while on holiday with her parents on May 3, 2007.

It covers a region of scrubland, dotted with disused wells, crumbling farmhouses and dirt tracks, that sits only a few miles from the Ocean Club resort where Madeleine vanished as her parents Kate and Gerry ate tapas nearby with their friends.

The operation was launched at the behest of German authorities as part of their investigation into Christian Brueckner, a convicted paedophile and prime suspect in the case who rented two properties in Praia da Luz around the time of her disappearance.

The suspect has said he plans to disappear after his release from prison.

Scotland Yard said it did not plan to send officers to help with the search but it was ready to assist if necessary.

The BKA, Germany’s equivalent of the FBI, hopes any forensics salvaged from the dig sites may also yield the key piece of evidence needed to formally charge Brueckner.

Convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance. Photo / AFP

Brueckner, who is due to be released after serving a seven-year-prison sentence for raping an American tourist in 2005, has always denied his involvement.

During Tuesday’s search, several officers wore face masks to protect themselves from the clouds of dust thrown up by the work in the 71F (22C) temperatures.

Their efforts attracted the attention of passing cyclists who slowed down and stopped by the dig sites out of curiosity.

Footage of the scene showed uniformed officers on a cordon on a dirt road in Atalaia – a neighbourhood of Lagos municipality – waving through unmarked vans and cars.

The vehicles had German licence plates from the city of Wiesbaden, where the BKA has its headquarters.

A van belonging to Portugal’s Maritime Police, a force that has jurisdiction over coastal areas and took part in previous searches of beaches, wells and reservoirs using specialist divers, also arrived.

A no-fly zone was enforced by police and dirt tracks leading into the scrubland from the coastal path were cordoned off with police tape.

– Daily Telegraph UK