Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Madagascar’s cornered leader ignores calls to resign after spiralling unrest

AFP
4 mins to read

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina addressed the nation amid calls from protesters and a mutineering Army unit for him to resign. Photo / Leonardo Munoz, AFP

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina addressed the nation amid calls from protesters and a mutineering Army unit for him to resign. Photo / Leonardo Munoz, AFP

Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina said today that he was sheltering in a “safe place” following an attempt on his life, ignoring calls to resign after spiralling unrest that has forced him into hiding.

The twice-delayed speech marked his first public address since a mutinous Army unit backed anti-government

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save