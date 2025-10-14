A governing committee composed of officers from the army, gendarmerie and national police would be established, he said. “Perhaps in time it will include senior civilian advisers.”

“It is this committee that will carry out the work of the presidency,” Randrianirina said. “At the same time, after a few days, we will set up a civilian government.

“We have taken power,” he confirmed to AFP.

Afterwards, officers from the unit rolled through the capital in armoured Humvees and pick-up trucks en route to their base, where hundreds of soldiers stood in formation to receive them.

Crowds lined the pavements, cheering and waving as they passed, while some followed the convoy in their own cars, honking their horns in a victory lap through a city still on edge.

“It’s a huge joy,” said businesswoman Baovola Zanarison Rakotomanga, 41, among the crowds celebrating at city hall.

“We have suffered for so long... we hope to now be able to move forward, united,” she told AFP.

‘Safe place’

Parliamentarians pushed ahead with the vote to impeach Rajoelina for desertion of duty despite a bid by the presidency to block the motion by ordering the dissolution of the national assembly.

The vote passed with 130 votes in favour – well above the two-thirds constitutional threshold required.

The presidency said the session was “devoid of any legal basis”.

But the constitutional court later validated the impeachment and confirmed Randrianirina’s authority.

After reports that he had left the country with the assistance of France, Rajoelina – who has French nationality – said in a national address late on Monday that he was in a “safe place to protect my life”.

He did not reveal his location but some reports said he may have gone to Dubai.

Making clear he would not step down, Rajoelina said he was “on a mission to find solutions” to the political crisis and would not let the impoverished nation “destroy itself”.

Madagascar’s presidency condemned the unit’s claim to have seized power.

“The president of the republic remains fully in office and ensures the maintenance of constitutional order and national stability,” it said.

The relatively low-key youth-led protest movement took a turn at the weekend when Capsat – which played a major role in the 2009 coup that brought Rajoelina to power – joined the protesters.

They were followed by the gendarmerie, which admitted to “faults and excesses” against the demonstrations in which at least 22 people were killed, according to the UN, an early toll dismissed by the Government.

At a fresh rally outside city hall on Tuesday, demonstrators expressed anger at France, the colonial ruler until independence in 1960, accusing it of meddling in the island’s affairs.

“It’s like they’re colonising us again,” said civil engineer Koloina Rakotomavonirina, 26. “We want them to leave our island for good.”

Adding to statements of concern from the African Union and SADC regional bloc, a United Nations spokesman said Tuesday “if there is a coup under way, we would stand against that”.

“We’re trying to see exactly what happens, once the dust is settled,” said Farhan Haq, a spokesman for the UN chief, Antonio Guterres.

– Agence France-Presse