Macron urged to quit to end France political crisis

Stuart Williams
AFP·
4 mins to read

Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to resolve France's political deadlock after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation. Photo / Getty Images

President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure even from allies to find a rapid solution to France’s political deadlock, after his first Prime Minister and one-time ally urged him to resign for the sake of the country.

Macron, President since 2017, has been battling the worst domestic political crisis of

