Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Macron unveils 26-country force to support Ukraine if peace deal struck

By Valerie Leroux, Francesco Fontemaggi and Stuart Williams
AFP·
4 mins to read

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace. Photo / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace. Photo / Getty Images

More than two dozen countries have pledged to join a force to deploy in Ukraine after any eventual peace deal with Russia, aiming to deter Moscow from again attacking its neighbour, leaders have announced.

A “reassurance force” for Ukraine is a key pillar of the security guarantees a coalition of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save