Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Macron recognises Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Francesco Fontemaggi, Gregory Walton and Shaun Tandon
AFP·
4 mins to read

President Emmanuel Macron addresses a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters during the UN General Assembly in New York. Photo / Ludovic Marin, AFP

President Emmanuel Macron addresses a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters during the UN General Assembly in New York. Photo / Ludovic Marin, AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has recognised a Palestinian state at the United Nations, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark – if symbolic – move.

Macron, speaking at a summit that Israel and its chief backer, the US, did not attend, called for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save