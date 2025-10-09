French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu's resignation. Photo / Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron was on Thursday racing to find a new prime minister within a two-day deadline after the resignation of Sebastien Lecornu tipped the country deeper into political crisis.
The presidency said late on Wednesday that Macron would name a new prime minister within the next 48hours, indicating the appointment would come by Friday evening at the latest.
A declaration seemed unlikely on Thursday, with foreign ministers in Paris for talks on plans to help Palestinians after the Gaza war, then Macron due to attend a ceremony in the evening honouring a late justice minister who ended capital punishment.
An announcement of a new prime minister looked more likely on Friday, and could even include a Cabinet lineup, a source close to the President said.
Lecornu told French television on Wednesday evening that he expected a new PM to be named, rather than early legislative elections or Macron’s resignation, to resolve the crisis.
After losing their majority in 2022 elections and ceding even more seats in snap polls last year, Macron’s centrists have governed in a de facto coalition with the right-wing Republicans.
But even this combination is a minority in Parliament, and any PM risks being voted out again if the left teams up with the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.
Le Pen said on Wednesday she would thwart all action by any new Government and would “vote against everything”.
Le Pen’s anti-immigration party senses its best ever chance of winning power in the 2027 presidential elections, with Macron barred from running, having served two terms.
Critical to its hopes of survival could be the Socialists, whom Macron has long tried to woo away from a broad left-wing alliance.
But Socialist leader Olivier Faure emerged from a meeting with Lecornu earlier on Wednesday, lamenting that the PM had “given no assurance” on a key request, that a hotly contested 2023 pension reform would be suspended.