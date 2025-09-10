Advertisement
Macron opts for a loyalist as France’s new prime minister amid political deadlock and protests

By Aurelien Breeden
New York Times·
5 mins to read

France's new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who was previously the defence minister, is a close ally of the French President, Emmanuel Macron. Photo / Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron’s swift appointment of Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, reflects the immense pressure the French President faces.

He is struggling to control France’s political turmoil and to get a crucial Budget passed by the end of the year to rein in the country’s ballooning debt.

The choice

