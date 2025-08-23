Joseph Lyle Menendez was denied parole for three years, following his brother Erik Menendez's denial. Photo / Getty Images

Joseph Lyle Menendez was denied parole for three years, following his brother Erik Menendez's denial. Photo / Getty Images

A US judicial commission has denied parole to Joseph Lyle Menendez, a day after his brother Erik Menendez was also ordered to stay in prison for the murder of their parents in a Beverly Hills mansion more than three decades ago.

A California panel ordered the 57-year-old, who goes by his middle name, to remain behind bars with his younger sibling, defying a campaign for their freedom waged by family, friends and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.

“Joseph [Lyle] Menendez was denied parole for three years at his initial suitability hearing today,” a brief statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) read.

The outcome of Lyle Menendez’ hearing is the latest blow to a movement that has swelled in recent years, amplified by the Netflix smash-hit dramatic series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The show and myriad documentaries have fixated on the gory details of the 1989 shotgun murders and the televised jury trial that captivated audiences with accounts of their abusive upbringings and posh lifestyles.