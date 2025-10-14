Advertisement
World

Luxury fashion giants Gucci, Chloe and Loewe hit with EU fines for alleged price curbs

Samuel Stolton
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

The European Commission said its investigation revealed that Gucci, Chloe and Loewe restricted the ability of retailers they work with to set their own prices. Photo / Hollie Adams, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Luxury fashion giants Gucci, Chloe and Loewe have been hit with European Union fines totalling more than €157 million ($319m) for imposing allegedly illegal price curbs.

The European Commission said today its investigation revealed the trio restricted the ability of retailers they work with to set their own prices.

