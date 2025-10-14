The fines come after EU regulators raided the headquarters of fashion firms in April 2023, hunting for evidence of illegal business practices in the industry.
“The commission’s investigation was resolved following a co-operation procedure, allowing for a swifter resolution of the case,” Kering said in a statement.
“The risk was fully provisioned in the first-half 2025 financial statements, and the exposure is entirely covered.”
Representatives from Chloe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Loewe said the firm “reiterates its strong commitment to operate in strict compliance with competition law”.
- With assistance from Angelina Rascouet.
