The European Commission said its investigation revealed that Gucci, Chloe and Loewe restricted the ability of retailers they work with to set their own prices. Photo / Hollie Adams, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Luxury fashion giants Gucci, Chloe and Loewe have been hit with European Union fines totalling more than €157 million ($319m) for imposing allegedly illegal price curbs.

The European Commission said today its investigation revealed the trio restricted the ability of retailers they work with to set their own prices. The Brussels-based EU executive said the conduct led to consumers paying more.

The €119.7m penalty for Kering SA’s Gucci’s was the highest of the three.

Cie Financiere Richemont SA.’s Chloe and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s Loewe were ordered to pay €19.7m and €18m respectively.

“This decision sends a strong signal to the fashion industry and beyond that we will not tolerate this kind of practice in Europe, and that fair competition and consumer protection apply to everyone, equally,” EU anti-trust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.