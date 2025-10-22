Luigi Mangione was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year. Photo / Curtis Means, DailyMail, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Luigi Mangione was reportedly beaten up in Thailand months before UnitedHealthcare shooting

Former travelling companions of Luigi Mangione are detailing colourful tales of his time abroad in the critical months before he was arrested.

The 27-year-old allegedly shot and killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, on December 4 last year.

He became an infamous folk hero as authorities led a five-day manhunt to find him, finally concluding with his arrest at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, United States.

In his final months of freedom before the alleged killing, Mangione backpacked across Asia, the New York Times reports, partying in Thailand and meditating in Japan.

Christian Sacchini and another American encountered the accused murderer in Thailand last March, befriending him at the Soi Cowboy bar in Bangkok’s notorious red-light district.