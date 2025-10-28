A Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany had to be diverted to Boston after an alleged stabbing. Photo / David Syphers on Unsplash

Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany diverted to Boston after man allegedly stabs two teens

A man allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and attempted to slap a crew member aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, causing the plane to divert to Boston, authorities said yesterday. .

A short way into Sunday’s flight, just after the meal service, one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, awoke to find the accused, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, standing over him in the middle seat, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a news release.

The Indian national allegedly stabbed the boy in the left collar bone area with a metal fork before stabbing a second boy, also 17, who was seated beside him in a centre row, in the back of the head with the fork, causing a laceration.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

As flight crew members attempted to subdue Usiripalli, authorities say he formed an imaginary gun with his fingers and gestured that he was shooting himself in the mouth.