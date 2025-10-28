Advertisement
Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany diverted to Boston after man allegedly stabs two teens

Kelly Kasulis Cho
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

A Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany had to be diverted to Boston after an alleged stabbing. Photo / David Syphers on Unsplash

A man allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and attempted to slap a crew member aboard a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, causing the plane to divert to Boston, authorities said yesterday. .

A short way into Sunday’s flight, just after the meal service, one of

