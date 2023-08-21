Labour’s latest election promise as the party grapples with its worst poll result in six years, UK nurse Lucy Letby sentenced for the murders of seven babies ad another blow for Auckland motorists. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

The UK prison where a baby-killing nurse could spend the rest of her days can be revealed to be a brightly-coloured institution that allows inmates to decorate their own cells and pet farm animals to relieve their stress.

British nurse Lucy Letby, convicted of murdering seven babies, will spend the rest of her life behind bars after receiving a rare whole-life sentence for a killing spree targeting society’s most vulnerable that was described in court as “cruel, calculated and cynical”.

The Sun reports that Letby is likely to be housed at HMP Low Newton in County Durham, a maximum-security prison that has housed some of the worse female killers in the UK.

Parts of the prison allow inmates to decorate their own rooms and a shop where prisoners can buy their own clothes is also available.

A cell at HMP Low Newton. Photo / HM Prisons

A shop is available at the jail. Photo / HM Prisons

Photos from inside the jail show bright colours and artworks on the wall.

The Sun also quotes a report by the UK’s Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) which reveals that inmates also have the chance to stay “calm” by petting sheep and goats and looking after birds and a rabbit.

Pink towelling and beauty products are also on offer, The Sun reports.

The jail has previously hosted other notorious inmates such as serial murderer Rosemary West and Mairead Philpott, who took part in starting a fire that killed six of her children.

A communal space at HMP Low Newton. Photo / HM Prisons

A motivational message seen on the wall inside the jail. Photo / HM Prisons

Letby, 33, was convicted by a jury of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

At Manchester Crown Court overnight, Justice Goss said there was “premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions” as he handed down a whole life order.

Addressing the nurse, he said: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.

“The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving, but in each case you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them.”

Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby. Photo / Cheshire Constabulary via AP

Justice Goss, who at times appeared emotional, added that Letby had abused the trust of parents who expected her to be caring for their children.

He added: “By their nature and number, such murders and attempted murder by a neonatal nurse entrusted to care for them is a case of very exceptional circumstances. This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder.

“There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions.

“During the course of this trial, you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing.

“You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors.”

- Additional reporting, Daily Telegraph