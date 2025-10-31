Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Louvre thieves will receive lighter sentences for handing in stolen crown jewels

Henry Samuel
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Thieves of France’s crown jewels have been offered lighter sentences if they return the stolen goods. Photo / Getty Images

Thieves of France’s crown jewels have been offered lighter sentences if they return the stolen goods. Photo / Getty Images

The thieves who stole France’s crown jewels have been told they will receive lighter sentences if they hand themselves in and return the stolen goods.

The plea from Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, came after the arrest of a prime suspect and four other people thought to be involved in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save