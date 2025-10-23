Louvre thieves carjacked truck-mounted lift nine days before heist

The rental firm chief, who wishes to remain anonymous, did not know where the vehicle had gone until he saw it on the news and he informed police.
“We have nothing to do with this. It’s bothersome,” he told The Telegraph.
The thieves appear to have added a cloned number plate from another truck in the days before the heist.
Records show the number plate pictured on the truck is for a 2018 model of an Isuzu Series N registered in the Paris region.
They also painted the vehicle grey to cover the logos.
“I was surprised and annoyed,” added the rental firm boss.
A petrol container left behind during the frantic getaway also suggests that the vehicle wasn’t meant to be left intact.
In an audio recording obtained by French news channel BFMTV, the museum’s director of public reception and surveillance can be heard explaining that security guards had thwarted the thieves’ plans to set the truck on fire.
“A number of security guards exited and made them flee,” she said during a staff meeting. “By making them flee, they prevented them from setting fire to the device.”
With the petrol container, the thieves left a trail of clues behind, including a scooter helmet, blowtorch, walkie-talkie, yellow vest, and a blanket.
Des Cars also proposed setting up a police station within the museum and pointed out that the historic museum’s ageing infrastructure does not allow for the installation of modern security technologies.
Peter Fowler, whose company Westminster Group provides security solutions for the Tower of London, said what struck him the most was how quickly and easily the thieves were able to access the jewels.
“To be able to go up the ladder, through the window, grab the items and down again in seven minutes means they were able to pick up those items extremely easily,” Fowler told The Telegraph.
“And that surprised me because there are ways of displaying high value items… that would take you certainly a lot longer than seven minutes to get through.”
Fowler also bemoaned what he said appeared to be a lack of “layered security,” that includes electronic surveillance and physical layers, pointing out that even something as simple as reinforced glass or window shutters that drop automatically once alarms are triggered could offer greater protection.
“The fact that these were grab-able quickly, I think, is what encouraged these thieves to do it.”