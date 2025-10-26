Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Louvre jewel theft: Police detain two men after Paris museum robbery

Murielle Kasprzak and Sylvie Maligorne
AFP·
4 mins to read

French authorities have detained two people after precious crown jewels were stolen from the Louvre. Photo / Getty Images

French authorities have detained two people after precious crown jewels were stolen from the Louvre. Photo / Getty Images

French authorities have detained two of the suspected robbers believed to have stolen precious crown jewels from the Louvre in a museum heist that stunned the world, officials have said.

A swarm of investigators had been mobilised to track down the thieves who robbed the famous museum in broad daylight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save