Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / World

Louvre heist is part of a treasure-grabbing criminal pattern as gold price climbs

Opinion by
Lionel Laurent
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

French Crime Scene Officers gesture as they examine the cut window and balcony of a gallery at the Louvre Museum the scene of a robbery at the world famous museum on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

French Crime Scene Officers gesture as they examine the cut window and balcony of a gallery at the Louvre Museum the scene of a robbery at the world famous museum on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

A ladder truck, an angle-grinder, a maxi-scooter, and seven minutes.

That appears to be all it took for thieves to nab priceless jewellery from the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum.

The vulnerability of this cornerstone of French soft power adds to the country’s sense of malaise, and fingers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save