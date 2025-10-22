Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Louvre director admits ‘insufficient’ camera coverage after heist

Erin Flanagan, Alice Hackman and Jerome Rivet
AFP·
3 mins to read

President of the Louvre Museum Laurence des Cars appears before the Senate's culture committee at the French Senate in Paris. Photo / Bertrand Guay, AFP

President of the Louvre Museum Laurence des Cars appears before the Senate's culture committee at the French Senate in Paris. Photo / Bertrand Guay, AFP

The director of the Louvre has admitted there was inadequate security camera coverage of the outside walls of the museum, three days after a brazen daytime heist stunned the French capital.

Senators grilled Laurence des Cars over how thieves on Sunday were able to make off with an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save