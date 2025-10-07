Advertisement
Louis Geri faces hate crime charges over explosives near St Matthew’s Cathedral

Emma Uber
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Worshippers leave after last year's Red Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle in DC. Photo / Astrid Riecken, for The Washington Post

A man had more than 200 handmade destructive devices – including bottle rockets and Molotov cocktails – in a tent on the steps of a Washington DC cathedral where Supreme Court justices were expected to attend Mass, court records show.

During his arrest, Louis Geri threatened to ignite explosives

