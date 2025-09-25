A Lotto winner in Australia is contemplating using his cash prize to build an emu racetrack. Photo / NZME

A Queensland man has some “wild” emu-related plans for his recent Lotto win.

One of five jackpot winners, he took home A$2 million ($2.3m) in Saturday’s Lotto Gold draw, Nine News reports.

The man, who has not been named, said he is still in shock after the big win, which he “never expected” would happen to him.

He is now contemplating building an emu racetrack with the winnings on a property he has between Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

The man seemingly has not been involved in the competitive sport in the past, which involves jockeys riding emus at speed.