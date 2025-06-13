Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Lost wedding photo in book leads to family reunion in Michigan

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Frank and Josephine Ruggirello on their wedding day, September 26, 1953, with Frank Ruggirello's aunt and uncle. The photo was found in a donated book at Sterling Heights Public Library. Photo / the Washington Post

Frank and Josephine Ruggirello on their wedding day, September 26, 1953, with Frank Ruggirello's aunt and uncle. The photo was found in a donated book at Sterling Heights Public Library. Photo / the Washington Post

On her first day volunteering at a public library in Sterling Heights, Michigan, Helen Poniatowski was flipping through a donated book when something unusual caught her eye: a timeworn wedding photo tucked between the pages.

“I thought, ‘Oh, what a shame. Here’s this nice wedding photograph and we don’t know

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World