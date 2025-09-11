Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lost Rubens painting of Christ on the cross discovered in Paris home

AFP
2 mins to read

French auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat found a painting by the 17th century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens in a private mansion in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

French auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat found a painting by the 17th century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens in a private mansion in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

A long-lost painting by 17th-century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens has been found in a Paris mansion, a French auctioneer said today.

“It is a masterpiece,” said Jean-Pierre Osenat, who had made the discovery, referring to the sketch of Jesus Christ on the cross painted in 1613.

“It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save