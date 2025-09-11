French auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat found a painting by the 17th century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens in a private mansion in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Lost Rubens painting of Christ on the cross discovered in Paris home

A long-lost painting by 17th-century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens has been found in a Paris mansion, a French auctioneer said today.

“It is a masterpiece,” said Jean-Pierre Osenat, who had made the discovery, referring to the sketch of Jesus Christ on the cross painted in 1613.

“It was painted by Rubens at the height of his talent,” he told AFP, adding that the artwork was in “very good condition”.

Osenat, the head of the eponymous auction house, said he had found the painting in September 2024 while preparing to sell the private mansion in the French capital’s chic 6th district.

“It is an extremely rare and incredible discovery,” he told AFP.