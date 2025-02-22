There was sharp criticism over the firefight, particularly in the tony Pacific Palisades area, where hydrants ran dry because of huge demands on the system.
Just days after the wind-driven fires broke out, Crowley blindsided city bosses by telling a local television interviewer that Los Angeles had failed her department, which she described as understaffed and underfunded.
“My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded,” Crowley told the local Fox television channel. “It’s not.”
An appearance on national TV compounded the rift when she told CNNthat budget cuts had directly affected her ability to fight the mammoth fires.
Hours later, Bass hauled Crowley in for a closed-door meeting that ran so late Bass missed a scheduled news briefing.
The next time the two stood together at a press conference, tensions were evident, despite pledges that they were on the same page.
Bass’ move this week comes after weeks of criticism levelled at her.
The former US congresswoman has frequently been the target of residents' ire in recent weeks after a flat-footed response to the fires, which broke out while she was in Ghana.
Ahead of the January 7 outbreaks, the National Weather Service had been warning that fierce winds and exceedingly dry weather would leave the Los Angeles region at very high risk of a fire.
State and local officials announced they were pre-positioning resources to pounce and try to keep a handle on any blazes, which they expected would spread rapidly in 160km/h winds.