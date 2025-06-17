Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Los Angeles curfew lifted as Trump battles over National Guard control

By Ben Turner
AFP·
4 mins to read

Members of the California National Guard stand watch in front of the Edward Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 17 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / AFP

Members of the California National Guard stand watch in front of the Edward Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 17 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / AFP

Calm appeared to be returning to protest-hit Los Angeles on Tuesday local time as the mayor lifted a nighttime curfew, while President Donald Trump battled to keep control of California troops he deployed to the city.

A fraction of the sprawling US city had been off-limits from 8pm to 6am

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World