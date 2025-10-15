“We have entire families who are destitute because their fathers or mothers were taken from their workplaces.
“I want our immigrant communities to know that we are in this emergency with them, we see them and we understand what they are going through.”
Raids by armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, as well as other officials from agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, sparked uproar in Los Angeles when they unfolded several months ago.
Weeks of unruly protests were met by Trump’s decision to send National Guard soldiers on to the streets of America’s second-largest city, a move criticised as heavy-handed and inflammatory by critics.
The raids have spread to other, mostly Democratic-run cities, including Chicago and Portland, Oregon, where the federal Government has also tried to send National Guard troops.
Tuesday’s decision by county supervisors opens the door to a later eviction moratorium and other tenant protections for those who have fallen behind on their rent because of the raids.
Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger said she was voting against the proclamation because she feared it would simply prompt costly legal action from the federal Government.
“We need real solutions, not symbolic gestures,” she said in a statement after the vote.
“I’ll continue to support targeted, community-centred programmes like legal aid and rental assistance that provide meaningful help to vulnerable families while respecting legal limits, protecting County resources, and preserving public trust.”
- Agence France-Presse