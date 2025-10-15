Raids by armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, as well as other officials from agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, sparked uproar in Los Angeles when they unfolded several months ago. Photo / Getty Images

Los Angeles County is under a state of emergency, declared over federal immigration raids, in the latest effort to push back on President Donald Trump’s hardline policies.

The declaration, which is usually issued in times of natural disaster, frees up resources that can be used to help those affected in the county, home to a large number of undocumented migrants and one of the most diverse parts of the United States.

Supporters of the move say broad-based migrant raids being carried out by masked agents are untargeted and focused on people who speak Spanish or appear to be Hispanic.

They claim the fear the raids cause is preventing breadwinners from going to work and creating genuine hardship in immigrant communities, with one recent survey finding average weekly earnings among immigrants down by over 60%.

Janice Hahn, one of the county supervisors who voted 4-1 in favour of the declaration on Tuesday (local time), said it was needed in response to “the fear, the pain and the disorder these... raids are causing our community”.