Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark with the alligator. Photo / AP

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator on Saturday in west Mississippi’s Sunflower River.

It weighed 364 kilograms and measured 14 feet and three inches (4.3 metres) long, breaking the previous record by over two inches, the department said.

Alligator sport hunters Donald Woods (left) and Will Thomas as they hoist the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi. Photo / AP

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends on September 4.