- London Underground services were suspended after a fire at an electrical substation in Maida Vale.
- The Bakerloo line is fully suspended; the Northern line is partially suspended between Euston and Morden.
- Power was restored, but resetting vital systems will take time, affecting services until 8pm (7am NZ time).
London Underground services have been suspended after a fire at an electrical substation.
The Elizabeth, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Northern lines, as well as the Overground’s Suffragette line, have all been affected.
The Bakerloo line has been fully suspended, while the Northern line is suspended from Euston to Kennington and from Stockwell to Morden.
A cable fault led to a fire at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale, a London Fire Brigade spokesman said.