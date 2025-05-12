Three metres of high-voltage cabling were destroyed, it is understood.

It follows a previous fire at the same substation a few weeks ago, which led to elderly and vulnerable residents being moved out of their homes.

The blip, or brief loss of power, caused vital systems to shut down. This included signalling-related systems used to control the trains, a source said.

They added that power had been restored, but that resetting the systems would take time.

Hundreds of businesses south of Oxford St were also reported to be affected, with power not set to be restored until after 6pm (5am NZ time).

The Elizabeth Line will be disrupted until 8pm (7am), National Rail has said.

On X, National Rail said: “A failure of the electricity supply between Abbey Wood and London Paddington means that all lines are blocked. Services across the Elizabeth line may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 17.30.”

The company later posted an update that “disruption is now expected until 20.00”.