London ‘scream club’ helps young people relieve stress by giving them a space to yell

AFP
3 mins to read

The London participants, mostly in their 20s, took part in a 'scream club' on Saturday. Photo / 123rf

At a London park, dozens of young people gathered, awaiting the starting signal, then screamed at the top of their voices - all in a bid to release tension.

So-called scream therapy is a technique that is rapidly growing in popularity on TikTok and has made its way to Britain

