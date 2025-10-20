The London participants, mostly in their 20s, took part in a 'scream club' on Saturday. Photo / 123rf

The London participants, mostly in their 20s, took part in a 'scream club' on Saturday. Photo / 123rf

At a London park, dozens of young people gathered, awaiting the starting signal, then screamed at the top of their voices - all in a bid to release tension.

So-called scream therapy is a technique that is rapidly growing in popularity on TikTok and has made its way to Britain from the United States.

“It was very therapeutic,” 23-year-old Rebekah Drakes told AFP after screaming at the top of Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath, in the north of the British capital.

She, along with other participants mostly in their 20s, were taking part in a “scream club” on Saturday.

“I feel like you don’t realise how much you’re holding in until you can let it all out,” the bartender added.