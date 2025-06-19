“So this is a world first, never has anyone been able to be invited freely, without having to book into the same space as a national collection, on this scale.”

One fifth of the museum’s total collection is now available to be viewed and enjoyed in the four-storey building on the former site of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

No protective glass

“It’s fantastic, it’s so much better than an ordinary museum,” enthused retired physics teacher Jane Bailey as she toured the floors.

“I’m just really, really impressed by it. We’ve only just heard about it, but it’s phenomenal.”

She was transfixed by the sight of the black and red drum kit which belonged to Keith Moon, from the band The Who, saying it would be great to be able to resuscitate the legendary drummer who died in 1978, to play a set for them.

Jostling for space, side-by-side on shelves in a massive hanger which resembles a DIY warehouse and stretches for more than 30 basketball courts, are everything from ceramics and tapestries, to paintings and toys from the Tudor period.

There is even a whole 15th-century gilded wooden ceiling from the now-lost Torrijos Palace in Spain, and the Kaufmann Office, a panelled room which is the only complete Frank Lloyd Wright interior outside of the United States.

A visitor looks at the artefacts exhibited in the main room of the newly opened museum V&A East Storehouse, in East London. London's V&A has launched a revolutionary new exhibition space, where visitors can choose from some 250,000 objects, order something they want to spend time looking at, and have it delivered to a room for a private viewing. Photo / Henry Nicolls, AFP

Also on display is a stunning 12m-tall stage cloth made for a 1924 Ballets Russes show, Le Train Bleu. The copy of a Pablo Picasso painting is so huge it has been rarely seen since its stage debut.

There is no protective glass.

One of the first visitors to the Storehouse was Princess Catherine, a patron of the V&A and keen art lover, who took a tour on Wednesday.

She described the collection as “eclectic” as she used the “order an object” system to look at a samples book from renowned 19th century English textiles designer William Morris as well as rolls of ornate textiles and a musical instrument.

All the works are available to the public seven days a week and can be reserved via an online booking system for a private viewing at a date and time of your choice.

Members of staff are on hand paying close attention as visitors don purple gloves and satisfy their curiosity, spending time with the object of their choice.

‘Love letter’

It’s a huge departure from the usual admonishment of “Don’t touch!” found in most museums seeking to protect their objects from damage.

Curator Haseldine acknowledged “we have certainly met with some levels of scepticism and worry”.

But she said once the idea was explained properly, including “how meaningful it is to ... start to open up and give collections back to a community ... people just start to think creatively about how we can do this.”

American Manuel Garza said he thought the V&A Storehouse was “one of the most interesting spaces that just opened up here in London”.

Haseldine said “this building is a love letter to objects”.

“To be able to see around the back of an object, to be able to look inside a dress, to be able to see the bottom of a pot, all these things are how we really learn about our material culture,” she added.

Expert Kate Hill, who teaches cultural history at Lincoln University, said “it’s pretty unusual for museums to open up their storehouses”.

“Most of the time they offer some ‘behind the scene’ tours, but their objects are not accessible. It’s visible but not accessible.”

Visitor Jane Bailey said: “I would hope that this is the museum of the future, because some are very, very stuffy. We went to one recently and it was excruciating.”

-Agence France-Presse