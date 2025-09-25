Sadiq Khan called Donald Trump 'racist, sexist and Islamophobic' after Trump’s false sharia law claim. Photo / Getty Images
London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has called United States President Donald Trump “racist, sexist and Islamophobic” in an escalation of their feud.
The Labour Mayor hit back at the US President in response to Trump’s false claim that he wanted to impose sharia on the British capital.
Trump had made theremark yesterday as he singled out Khan in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Warning that European countries were “going to hell” because of unchecked immigration, he said: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been so changed, so changed”.
“Now they want to go to sharia law, but you’re in a different country.”
On a London bus today, Khan told broadcasters: “I think people are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent-free in Donald Trump’s head”.
Asked if Trump’s comments were Islamophobic, he replied: “When people say things, when people act in a certain way, when people behave in a certain way, you’ve got to believe them”.
Pressed on whether he believed the President was Islamophobic, Khan said: “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic”.
Despite their sharply contrasting styles and beliefs, the Prime Minister and Trump have struck up an unlikely political friendship and reached a UK-US trade agreement earlier this year.
The President made a second state visit this month and lavished praise on Starmer for doing a “great job”.
But he could not resist using a press conference at Chequers to air his disagreements with Starmer over green energy and Palestinian statehood, while also urging him to consider sending in the military to tackle the small boats crisis.
The feud between Khan and Trump dates back years, when the President rebuked the Mayor’s response to the aftermath of the London Bridge terror attack in 2017.
He accused him of downplaying the atrocity by telling Londoners there was “no need to be alarmed”, remarks that Khan’s office insisted had been taken out of context.
During his first state visit to the UK in 2019, Trump tweeted that Khan “has done a terrible job as Mayor of London” and was “a stone-cold loser”.
At the time, Khan permitted a plan to fly a giant inflatable “Trump baby” near Parliament to coincide with the visit.