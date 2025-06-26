Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton were found dumped inside a metal toolbox.

Three men have been sentenced to life behind bars for the second time over the brutal 2016 murders of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru.

Their battered and lifeless bodies were discovered locked inside a metal toolbox, submerged beneath the murky waters of a Logan dam.

Trent Thrupp, Stou Daniels and Davy Taiao were convicted last week of murdering the pair, after a retrial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The trio had previously been found guilty in 2021 of murder and torture, but the Court of Appeal granted a retrial on the murder charges last year.

The court was told Breton and Triscaru were bound with cable ties and duct tape, then violently beaten, stabbed and choked before being forced into a 2m-long metal toolbox.