While they remained trapped inside, some of the offenders drank whiskey and played video games in the unit.
The victims had been attacked over an alleged drug dispute.
Cleaning cloths and bleach used to wipe bloodstains were thrown into the toolbox before it was loaded on to a Toyota HiLux ute. Loud music was reportedly played to drown out the sound of the pair struggling inside.
Thrupp was either the one who dumped the toolbox into Scrubby Creek or was present when it happened. Daniels and Taiao were also held responsible for placing the victims in the container and contributing to their deaths.
Police later found the bodies locked in the toolbox underwater in an advanced state of decomposition, with evidence suggesting the pair were still alive when it was submerged.
Eight people were charged over the deaths. Several others received manslaughter convictions, and Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, who drove the ute, was sentenced to life in prison. His appeal was dismissed in 2024.
Today, Justice Glenn Martin imposed mandatory life sentences on each of the three men, with time already served formally declared.
Under Queensland law, because the case involved two murder victims, all three must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before being eligible for parole.